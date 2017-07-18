Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Batting sixth amid slump
Bogaerts is batting sixth Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.
He has not hit lower than third in the order since May 5, so this could result in a slight shift in his value if it becomes a trend. Bogaerts would presumably hit ahead of Chris Young, who is batting fifth, if a righty was on the hill, but it's possible he could be out of the three hole indefinitely. Bogaerts is hitting .167/.250/.217 with one home run and a 29.4 percent strikeout rate in his last 60 at-bats.
