Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, a walk, a stolen base and five RBI in Wednesday's 6-5 win over Minnesota.

Bogaerts knocked in five of Boston's six runs in the contest, with four of those RBI coming on his third-inning grand slam. He added a run-scoring double in the sixth and notched a stolen base to boot. Bogaerts has collected multiple hits in six of his past seven games and is slashing .464/.484/.786 with two homers and 10 RBI over that span.