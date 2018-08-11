Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Belts out three hits

Bogaerts went 3-for-4 with a stolen bases and two runs in the first game of a doubleheader against the Orioles on Saturday.

Bogaerts now has steals on back-to-back days, bringing his season total up to five. He's slashing .278/.354/.515 this year, and that slugging percentage blows away his career high of .446, set back in 2016, while his on-base percentage is nearing his career-high .356, also from 2016.