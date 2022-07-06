Bogaerts went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a sacrifice fly and a walk in an 8-4 loss to the Rays on Tuesday.

Boegarts continued his strong campaign by picking up his seventh home run of the year to go along with an impressive .318 average and .391 OBP in 286 at-bats. Although Boegarts' power isn't his standout feature, he likes to drive the ball at Fenway and is slugging .538 at home this year. The everyday shortstop has been a consistent hitter throughout his career and he is living up to his established standards in 2022.