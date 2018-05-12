Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Blasts fourth homer Friday

Bogaerts went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-3 extra-innings loss to the Blue Jays.

The fourth-inning blast was Bogaerts' fourth homer of the season, and his first in the month of May. He hasn't quite been able to regain his pre-injury form at the plate, but the 25-year-old still has a strong .296/.328/.481 slash line in 13 games since coming off the disabled list.