Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Blasts walkoff grand slam

Bogaerts went 2-for-5 with a pair of runs scored and a walkoff grand slam Saturday against the Blue Jays.

Bogaerts sparked the rally in the ninth inning, hitting a leadoff double and scoring the run which sent the game to extra innings. One inning later, he sent the home fans happy with a slam off Chris Rowley. The young shortstop is now setting career highs in slugging percentage (.529), isolated power (.245) and wRC+ (135). His 15 homers are just six short of a career high with nearly half a season still to play.