Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Breaks slump Saturday

Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a walk in Saturday's 9-8 win over the Royals.

Bogaerts snapped an 0-for-18 skid when he singled in the fourth inning Saturday. He was originally out of the lineup, but was inserted when Eduardo Nunez moved to second base to cover for the injured Dustin Pedroia (knee). With Pedroia expected back Sunday, perhaps Bogaerts will get that day off.