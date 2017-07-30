Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Breaks slump Saturday

Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a walk in Saturday's 9-8 win over the Royals.

Bogaerts snapped an 0-for-18 skid when he singled in the fourth inning Saturday. He was originally out of the lineup, but was inserted when Eduardo Nunez moved to second base to cover for the injured Dustin Pedroia (knee). With Pedroia expected back Sunday, perhaps Bogaerts will get that day off.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast