Bogaerts (thigh) will start at shortstop and bat cleanup in Tuesday's game against the Rays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

After suffering a laceration on his left thigh in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Cubs that required seven stitches to seal, Bogaerts sat out the Red Sox's 4-0 victory over the Rays in Monday's series opener. The day off looks as though it provided sufficient recovery time for Bogaerts, who should be good to go for the Red Sox's remaining six games this week. Over his last 10 games, the 29-year-old has gone 8-for-36 (.222 average) with seven walks, six runs and no RBI.