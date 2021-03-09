Bogaerts said Tuesday that his shoulder feels "pretty close" to 100 percent and said he thinks he'll be ready for Opening Day, Steve Hewitt of the Boston Herald reports.
He is set to take batting practice for the first time Wednesday, and assuming that goes well, he will be tracking toward being active on Opening Day. Bogaerts has already resumed throwing and appears to be nearing game action.
