Bogaerts went 2-for-2 with a three-run home run, a double, a walk and an additional run scored during Saturday's 9-0 win over the Angels.

The 28-year-old was in a 1-for-12 slump before busting out with a three-run shot Thursday, and he added another three-run blast during Saturday's contest. Bogaerts is playing like the best shortstop in the league with a .354/.414/.626 slash line, nine home runs, 13 doubles, 26 RBI and 24 runs through 39 games in 20201.