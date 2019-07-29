Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Collects three hits in loss

Bogaerts went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Sunday's loss to the Yankees.

Bogaerts singled and scored Boston's first run on a homer off the bat of Andrew Benintendi in the fourth inning, then crossed the plate for the team's final run after singling and being driven home by Benintendi's hit in the ninth. The three-hit game capped a productive series in which Bogaerts went 9-for-20 with two homers, three doubles, five RBI and seven runs scored, bringing his slash line to an impressive .316/.398/.575 with 23 homers and 81 RBI in 467 plate appearances this season.