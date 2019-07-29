Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Collects three hits in loss
Bogaerts went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Sunday's loss to the Yankees.
Bogaerts singled and scored Boston's first run on a homer off the bat of Andrew Benintendi in the fourth inning, then crossed the plate for the team's final run after singling and being driven home by Benintendi's hit in the ninth. The three-hit game capped a productive series in which Bogaerts went 9-for-20 with two homers, three doubles, five RBI and seven runs scored, bringing his slash line to an impressive .316/.398/.575 with 23 homers and 81 RBI in 467 plate appearances this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gauging Bichette's, Stroman's value
The busy Blue Jays are moving a top trade asset and promoting their top prospect. Scott White...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...