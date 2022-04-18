Bogaerts went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 8-1 win over Minnesota.
Bogaerts may be emerging from a mini-slump that saw him go 2-for-18 over a five-game stretch. In two weekend games, the shortstop went 4-for-8 with a home run, double, three RBI and three runs scored.
