Bogaerts went 3-for-5 with a stolen base and scored two runs in Tuesday's 9-5 extra-innings win over the Rays.

The Red Sox scored runs in two innings -- a five-run third and four-run 11th -- and Bogaerts took part in both rallies, including his fifth steal of the season. He emerged from a slumber earlier this month and is slashing .365/.417/.603 over the last 17 games.