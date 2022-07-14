Bogaerts went 2-for-3 with a double, a run and a stolen base in a loss to the Rays on Wednesday.
Bogaerts collected two of Boston's five hits in the contest, and he scored the team's lone run in the fifth inning. The shortstop gave his fantasy managers another reason to be happy by swiping his fifth bag of the season. Bogaerts' power has waned of late -- he has only one long ball in his past 34 games -- but he's otherwise hit well with a .314/.391/.454 slash line over 361 plate appearances.
More News
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Swipes fourth bag•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Belts seventh home run•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Checks back into lineup Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Not in Monday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Receives seven stitches•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Dealing with left thigh laceration•