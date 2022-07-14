Bogaerts went 2-for-3 with a double, a run and a stolen base in a loss to the Rays on Wednesday.

Bogaerts collected two of Boston's five hits in the contest, and he scored the team's lone run in the fifth inning. The shortstop gave his fantasy managers another reason to be happy by swiping his fifth bag of the season. Bogaerts' power has waned of late -- he has only one long ball in his past 34 games -- but he's otherwise hit well with a .314/.391/.454 slash line over 361 plate appearances.