Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Continues on-field drills Thursday
Bogaerts (ankle) participated in agility drills prior to Boston's game against the Angels on Thursday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
This marks the third straight day that Bogaerts has worked out on the field, as he continues to work back a cracked bone in his left ankle. He's currently right in the middle of his original 10-to-14 day timetable, but the club has yet to pinpoint a specific return date for the 25-year-old. Brock Holt and Tzu-Wei Lin will keep filling in at shortstop in his absence.
