Bogaerts (shoulder) is pushing hard to play shortstop Wednesday against the Twins, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Bogaerts was the designated hitter Sunday and will DH again Tuesday. If he doesn't get onto the field on his target date of Wednesday, it sounds like that should be coming any day now. He is tracking toward being in the lineup on Opening Day.
