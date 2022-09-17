Bogaerts isn't starting Saturday against the Royals, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Bogaerts hit .304 with two homers, four runs and four RBI over the last six games but will get a breather Saturday. Yu Chang is starting at shortstop and batting eighth.
