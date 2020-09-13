Bogaerts is getting the day off Sunday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
He is out of the lineup for the series finale in Tampa Bay and manager Ron Roenicke confirmed that it is simply an off day for his start shortstop. Tzu-Wei Lin will start at the six and bat ninth.
