Bogaerts is not in the lineup Sunday against the Yankees, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Bogaerts is in the midst of a modest five-game hit streak and is 8-for-22 with four runs and two stolen bases during that stretch, but he'll take a seat Sunday. Jonathan Arauz receives the start at shortstop in the series finale.
More News
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Records stolen base in loss•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Day off Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Swipes two bags in loss•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Goes deep again•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Swats game-tying homer•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Not in Game 2 lineup•