Bogaerts is out of the lineup Sunday at Oakland, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Bogaerts started the past 19 games and will receive a breather after posting a .925 OPS during that stretch. Marwin Gonzalez will cover shortstop in his place Sunday.
