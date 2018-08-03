Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Day-to-day with bruised wrist
Bogaerts (wrist) is uncertain when he will be able to return to the lineup, but said he doesn't need a stint on the disabled list, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports. "I really don't think a DL (stint) is an option for me right now," Bogaerts said. "It got better today. Hopefully it gets better even tomorrow and I'll be in there. If not, I'll just wait."
He's clearly not completely ruling out a DL stint, but made it clear that he is going to try to return in short order and avoid an extended absence. Bogaerts sustained a bruised right wrist after being hit by a pitch Tuesday, and was out of Thursday's lineup (the Red Sox had an off day Wednesday). Brock Holt got the start at shortstop in his place.
