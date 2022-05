Manager Alex Cora said after Friday's win over the Mariners that Bogaerts is day-to-day with lower back discomfort, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Bogaerts was involved in a collision in the top of the eighth inning Friday and was replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom half of the frame. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-2 with a run, a walk and a strikeout. If the 29-year-old is forced to miss additional time, Christian Arroyo would likely see increased at-bats.