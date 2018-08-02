Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Dealing with wrist soreness

Bogaerts is feeling soreness in his right wrist after being struck by a pitch during Tuesday's game against the Phillies, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

The issue doesn't appear to be anything overly serious, although it's unlikely that Bogaerts will return to action Thursday. The Red Sox figure to proceed with caution, so don't be surprised if he remains on the bench for a few days.

More News
Our Latest Stories