Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Diagnosed with ankle injury
Bogaerts was diagnosed with a left ankle injury after exiting Sunday's game against the Rays, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.
While this confirms that Bogaerts hurt his ankle, no information has been revealed regarding the severity of the injury, although more should be known as the team has the chance to evaluate him further. Should Bogaerts have to miss time, look for Brock Holt to start in his place, though he could man second base while Eduardo Nunez slides over to short.
