Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Doctor visit scheduled Thursday
Bogaerts (ankle) will visit with a doctor Thursday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
The second game of Bogaerts' rehabilitation stint at Triple-A Pawtucket was rained out Wednesday, but manager Alex Cora said earlier in the week that playing a second rehab game was not a requirement for the shortstop to be activated off the disabled list. He could return to Boston's lineup for Friday's game against the Rays, pending Thursday's evaluation.
More News
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Expected back Friday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Will begin rehab assignment Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Not expected back during road trip•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Continues on-field drills Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Another on-field workout Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Participates in hitting drills Tuesday•
-
Roto trade values chart top 250
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...