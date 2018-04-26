Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Doctor visit scheduled Thursday

Bogaerts (ankle) will visit with a doctor Thursday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

The second game of Bogaerts' rehabilitation stint at Triple-A Pawtucket was rained out Wednesday, but manager Alex Cora said earlier in the week that playing a second rehab game was not a requirement for the shortstop to be activated off the disabled list. He could return to Boston's lineup for Friday's game against the Rays, pending Thursday's evaluation.