Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Doubles, collects steal
Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a single, a double, one run and a stolen base in Thursday's win over the Blue Jays.
The stolen base was Bogaerts' seventh of the season, and he now has three multi-hit games in his last five appearances. The versatile shortstop owns a .291/.362/.524 slash line with 21 home runs, 93 RBI and 68 runs over 536 plate appearances this season.
