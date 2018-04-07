Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Drives in six in big win
Bogaerts went 2-for-3 with a grand slam, two runs, six RBI and a walk in Saturday's 10-3 win over the Rays.
The 25-year-old shortstop is on a tear to start the 2018 season, hitting .371/.405/.743 through his first eight games. The homer was his second on the season -- last year, his second home run didn't come until May 30. Bogaerts was already a solid fantasy shortstop, with double-digit homers and steals, a solid batting average and a quality lineup to boost his counting stats. If he's adding power this year, he could make the jump into the position's top tier.
