Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Drives in six in win

Bogaerts went 2-for-3 with a two runs, six RBI -- four coming on a grands slam -- and a walk in Saturday's 10-3 win over the Rays.

The 25-year-old shortstop is on a tear to start the season, slashing .371/.405/.743 over his first eight games. The homer was his second of the season -- last year, his second home run didn't come until May 30. Bogaerts was already a worthy fantasy shortstop, with double-digit home runs and steals the last two seasons. He typically provides a solid batting average and has a quality lineup to boost his counting stats. If he's adding power this year, he could make the jump into the position's top tier.

