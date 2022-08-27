Bogaerts went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer and two runs scored in Friday's 9-8 win over the Rays.
Bogaerts scored a run in the fifth inning before ripping a three-run shot in the sixth. After a 14-game homerless drought, he's gone deep twice in his last four appearances. Bogaerts improved his season slash line to .301/.372/.448 with 69 runs scored and 43 extra-base hits through 119 games.
More News
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Back in action Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Won't be in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Pulled with back spasms•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Clubs 10th homer•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Ejected Friday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Returns to lineup Wednesday•