Bogaerts went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer and two runs scored in Friday's 9-8 win over the Rays.

Bogaerts scored a run in the fifth inning before ripping a three-run shot in the sixth. After a 14-game homerless drought, he's gone deep twice in his last four appearances. Bogaerts improved his season slash line to .301/.372/.448 with 69 runs scored and 43 extra-base hits through 119 games.