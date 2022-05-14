Bogaerts went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 7-1 win over the Rangers.

Bogaerts gave the Red Sox a pair of insurance runs with his two-run single in the seventh inning. The veteran shortstop is 7-for-17 over his last four games, boosting his season slash line to .347/.397/.463 through 131 plate appearances. However, he hasn't collected an extra-base hit in his last seven games.