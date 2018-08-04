Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Enters Friday's game late

Bogaerts (wrist) entered Friday's game as a defensive replacement.

Bogaerts was held out of the starting lineup the last two games after getting hit by a pitch during Tuesday's game against the Phillies, but was needed Friday after the Red Sox lost second baseman Ian Kinsler to a hamstring injury. The injury resulted in some mid-game shuffling that included Mookie Betts moving from right field to second base and Steve Pearce from first base to right field. Later in the game, when the Red Sox were concerned about protecting a 4-1 lead, Betts went back to right field, Brock Holt shifted from shortstop to second base, and Bogaerts finished out the game at short. Whether or not this means Bogaerts will be available to start Saturday night is an unknown that should be answered when he reports to the park.