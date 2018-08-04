Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Enters Friday's game late
Bogaerts (wrist) entered Friday's game as a defensive replacement.
Bogaerts was held out of the starting lineup the last two games after getting hit by a pitch during Tuesday's game against the Phillies, but was needed Friday after the Red Sox lost second baseman Ian Kinsler to a hamstring injury. The injury resulted in some mid-game shuffling that included Mookie Betts moving from right field to second base and Steve Pearce from first base to right field. Later in the game, when the Red Sox were concerned about protecting a 4-1 lead, Betts went back to right field, Brock Holt shifted from shortstop to second base, and Bogaerts finished out the game at short. Whether or not this means Bogaerts will be available to start Saturday night is an unknown that should be answered when he reports to the park.
More News
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Not being rushed back•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Day-to-day with bruised wrist•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Held out Thursday, as expected•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Dealing with wrist soreness•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Sustains hand bruise Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart