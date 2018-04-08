Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Exits after awkward slide
Bogaerts was removed in the top of seventh inning Sunday against the Rays after sustaining an apparent left ankle injury when he slid into a protective railing near the Tampa Bay dugout, Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Bogaerts was able to exit the field under his own power but was visibly limping to the Red Sox clubhouse. Brock Holt came off the bench to replace Bogaerts at shortstop. Expect the Red Sox to provide an update on Bogaerts' condition after the game.
More News
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Drives in six in win•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Hits first home run•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Two more doubles in Friday's win•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Records two doubles•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Likely No. 5 hitter•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Looking to be more aggressive•
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...