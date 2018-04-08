Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Exits after awkward slide

Bogaerts was removed in the top of seventh inning Sunday against the Rays after sustaining an apparent left ankle injury when he slid into a protective railing near the Tampa Bay dugout, Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Bogaerts was able to exit the field under his own power but was visibly limping to the Red Sox clubhouse. Brock Holt came off the bench to replace Bogaerts at shortstop. Expect the Red Sox to provide an update on Bogaerts' condition after the game.