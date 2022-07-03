Bogaerts exited Sunday's game against the Cubs in the bottom of the seventh inning with an apparent left knee injury, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Bogaerts appeared to get spiked on his left knee on a steal attempt in the bottom of the seventh, and he was replaced defensively after being examined by trainers. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-3 with a walk. It's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to miss additional time.