Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Exits with lower-body injury

Bogaerts was pulled from Saturday's game against the Yankees in the bottom of the seventh inning after he suffered an apparent lower-body injury while rounding second base, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

He initially stayed in to run for himself with what seemed like a potential cramp but was subbed out in between the seventh and eighth innings. The exact nature of the injury is unclear. Eduardo Nunez replaced him at shortstop.

