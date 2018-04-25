Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Expected back Friday

Bogaerts (ankle) began a rehabilitation assignment Tuesday for Triple-A Pawtucket and is expected to be activated off the disabled list for Friday's home game against the Rays, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Bogaerts kicked off his rehab by going 2-for-3 with a home run and played six innings at shortstop. Both hits were opposite-field jobs to right field. He'll play another game for the PawSox on Wednesday, weather permitting. Manager Alex Cora said Bogaerts could still be activated Friday even if Pawtucket is rained out Wednesday.