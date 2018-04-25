Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Expected back Friday
Bogaerts (ankle) began a rehabilitation assignment Tuesday for Triple-A Pawtucket and is expected to be activated off the disabled list for Friday's home game against the Rays, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Bogaerts kicked off his rehab by going 2-for-3 with a home run and played six innings at shortstop. Both hits were opposite-field jobs to right field. He'll play another game for the PawSox on Wednesday, weather permitting. Manager Alex Cora said Bogaerts could still be activated Friday even if Pawtucket is rained out Wednesday.
More News
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Will begin rehab assignment Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Not expected back during road trip•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Continues on-field drills Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Another on-field workout Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Participates in hitting drills Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Back in walking boot Thursday•
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...