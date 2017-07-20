Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Expected to play Thursday

Bogaerts (hand) is expected back in the lineup for Thursday's series finale against the Blue Jays, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Bogaerts had been scratched from Tuesday's game and sat out Wednesday with what's been described as a muscle contusion and a small sprain in his hand.

