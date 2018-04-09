Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Expects to land on DL

Bogaerts (ankle) will likely be placed on the disabled list Monday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Bogaerts was removed from Sunday's contest after sliding awkwardly into a protective railing by the dugout, and it seems like Monday's evaluation didn't go as well as the Red Sox would've hoped. No official word has come out as to how severe the issue is or how long he expects to be out, but that should come forth sometime before Tuesday's matchup with the Yankees. Brock Holt could see additional playing time in his stead.