Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Expects to land on DL
Bogaerts (ankle) will likely be placed on the disabled list Monday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Bogaerts was removed from Sunday's contest after sliding awkwardly into a protective railing by the dugout, and it seems like Monday's evaluation didn't go as well as the Red Sox would've hoped. No official word has come out as to how severe the issue is or how long he expects to be out, but that should come forth sometime before Tuesday's matchup with the Yankees. Brock Holt could see additional playing time in his stead.
More News
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Out 10-14 days with cracked bone•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: DL decision looming•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Diagnosed with ankle injury•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Exits after awkward slide•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Drives in six in win•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Hits first home run•
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Newcomb looks like an ace; Bogaerts hurt
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...