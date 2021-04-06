Bogaerts went 4-for-5 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Monday's 11-2 win over the Rays.

The shortstop led the charge for the Red Sox and was one of six Boston players with multiple hits on the evening. Bogaerts had only one hit in 12 at-bats coming into Monday, but the 28-year-old dismissed any thoughts of an early-season slump in one fell swoop.