Bogaerts went 4-for-5 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Monday's 11-2 win over the Rays.
The shortstop led the charge for the Red Sox and was one of six Boston players with multiple hits on the evening. Bogaerts had only one hit in 12 at-bats coming into Monday, but the 28-year-old dismissed any thoughts of an early-season slump in one fell swoop.
More News
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Red Sox-Orioles postponed•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Hits first spring homer•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Starting at shortstop Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Remains at DH•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Could start at SS on Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: DHing again in Grapefruit League•