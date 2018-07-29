Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Gets rest in series finale
Bogaerts is out of the lineup Sunday against the Twins, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Bogaerts will receive a breather after starting each of the Red Sox's first eight games out of the All-Star break, during which he went 7-for-31 with no RBI and four runs. Brock Holt will pick up the start at shortstop in Bogaerts' stead.
