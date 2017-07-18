Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Getting MRI on hand

Bogaerts is dealing with a hand injury that dates back to when he was hit by a pitch earlier this month, and is getting an MRI on Tuesday, Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com reports.

First Bogaerts was moved to sixth in the lineup, then he was scratched from said lineup, and now it sounds like he could be facing an absence due to a hand issue that has hurt his performance of late. The Red Sox are hopeful that it is just a day-to-day issue. In the meantime, Deven Marrero and Brock Holt will be options at shortstop.