Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Gives Sale insurance Wednesday

Bogaerts went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 6-4 win over Oakland.

Bogaerts helped out a shaky Chris Sale when he launched a three-run shot in the sixth inning to extend a one-run lead and provide the cushion Boston needed to take the final game of the series against a pesky Athletics team that's been a Red Sox nemesis early in 2018. The homer was Bogaerts fifth of the season, half of his season total in 2017, and could be the result of a more aggressive plate approach. He's swinging at 48 percent of the pitches he's seeing, up from 42 percent in 2017. His flyball rate has also jumped, from 31 percent to 37 percent. The power element has been something we've wanted to see more consistently out of Bogaerts, who hit 21 dingers in 2017 but just 29 over his other three full seasons.