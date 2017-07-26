Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Goes hitless after one game hiatus

Bogaerts (illness) went hitless in five at-bats with a walk and three strikeouts in Tuesday's extra-inning loss to the Mariners.

After being a late scratch in Monday's game due to an illness, Bogaerts returned in underwhelming fashion. Since being dropped to sixth in the order July 18, the shortstop is 3-for-21 with six strikeouts, so it doesn't appear as if he'll be reclaiming his spot towards the top of the order anytime soon unless he can dig himself out of the hole he's put himself in.