Bogaerts (shoulder) is starting at shortstop and batting cleanup Wednesday against the Angels, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

The 29-year-old was pulled from Tuesday's contest with left shoulder tightness, but it's apparently not a serious concern since he's back in the lineup Wednesday. Bogaerts is off to a hot start in June with a .945 OPS, one home run, two doubles, four RBI and six runs through six games.