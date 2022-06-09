Bogaerts (shoulder) is starting at shortstop and batting cleanup Wednesday against the Angels, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
The 29-year-old was pulled from Tuesday's contest with left shoulder tightness, but it's apparently not a serious concern since he's back in the lineup Wednesday. Bogaerts is off to a hot start in June with a .945 OPS, one home run, two doubles, four RBI and six runs through six games.
