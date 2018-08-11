Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Grabs three hits

Bogaerts went 3-for-4 with a steal and a pair of runs scored in Saturday afternoon's victory over the Orioles.

Bogaerts now has steals on back-to-back days, bringing his season total up to five. His season line now sits at a strong .278/.354/.515. That slugging percentage blows away his career high of .446, set back in 2016, while his on-base percentage is two points shy of his career high of .356 set that same year.