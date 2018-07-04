Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Heads to bench in series finale

Bogaerts is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Nationals.

Bogaerts moves to the bench following a stretch of nine straight starts that concluded Tuesday, when he went 2-for-3 with a home run, two walks and three RBI. Brock Holt receives the starting nod at shortstop in the series finale and will bat second.

