Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Heads to bench in series finale
Bogaerts is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Nationals.
Bogaerts moves to the bench following a stretch of nine straight starts that concluded Tuesday, when he went 2-for-3 with a home run, two walks and three RBI. Brock Holt receives the starting nod at shortstop in the series finale and will bat second.
