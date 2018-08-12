Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Held out Sunday
Bogaerts is not in the lineup Sunday against the Orioles, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
There were reports that the young shortstop could need X-rays following Saturday's doubleheader, and they proved to be true. Bill Koch of the Providence Journal reports that Bogaerts' X-rays came back negative, showing he just has a jammed left pinkie finger. He's available off the bench, but to start, Brock Holt will assume shortstop duties.
