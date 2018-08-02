Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Held out Thursday, as expected

Bogaerts (wrist) isn't in Thursday's lineup against the Yankees, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Bogaerts will get at least one more day off as he attempts to return to health after getting hit by a pitch in Tuesday's tilt. Brock Holt is penciled into the lineup at shortstop and will bat eighth.

