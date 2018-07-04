Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Hits 13th home run
Bogaerts was 2-for-3 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 11-4 win against the Nationals.
The home run is Bogaerts 13th of the season -- and his first since June 17 -- and broke the game open to give the Red Sox a 9-2 lead during a six-run fifth inning. The 25-year-old has a .276/.341/.504 slash line over 272 at-bats in 2018.
