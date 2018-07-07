Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Hits 14th homer of season
Bogaerts went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, two runs and two walks in Boston's 10-5 win over the Royals on Friday.
This was the second straight game with a homer for the young shortstop, bringing his slash line to .276/.345/.513 through 275 at-bats. His 14 long balls on the season are already past the 10 he hit last year, and the .513 slugging percentage would be a career high if he can keep it up, so Bogaerts should continue to be a solid source of power and counting stats hitting in a loaded Red Sox lineup.
