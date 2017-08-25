Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Hits fifth triple in loss
Bogaerts went 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored Thursday in Cleveland.
Bogaerts and Mitch Moreland drove in all of Boston's runs in this 13-6 loss. The shortstop did his damage with a two-run triple in the fourth inning. Bogaerts has five triples this year after mustering only one in 2016, but has seen his home run total drop from 21 to seven.
More News
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Ignites ninth-inning rally•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Sitting Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Breaks slump Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Added to Saturday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Unlikely to land on DL•
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...