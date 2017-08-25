Play

Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Hits fifth triple in loss

Bogaerts went 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored Thursday in Cleveland.

Bogaerts and Mitch Moreland drove in all of Boston's runs in this 13-6 loss. The shortstop did his damage with a two-run triple in the fourth inning. Bogaerts has five triples this year after mustering only one in 2016, but has seen his home run total drop from 21 to seven.

